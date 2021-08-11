Bhopal: At a ‘bhutta party’ with friends...‘Ye dosti hum nahi todenge’

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya were seen in a different mood during a ‘bhutta party’ organized by Vijayavargiya at state assembly premises here on Wednesday night.

Both the leaders sang famous movie Sholay’s duet song ‘Ye dosti hum nahi todenge’ while holding hands of each other and raising it in air as a symbol of friendship, much to enjoyment of the gathering on the occasion, who included ministers, MLAs, other politicians, journalists etc.

Vijayvargiya is known for organizing ‘Bhutta’ parties every year in Bhopal. Both the leaders are associated with each other having joined BJP as ordinary workers more than three decades back. Vijayavargiya has been a minister too in Chouhan cabinet before he became in charge of BJP affairs in West Bengal.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:58 PM IST