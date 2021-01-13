Bhopal at 7°Celsius experiences real Makar Sankranti chill

BHOPAL: The steady northerlies have dispersed the clouds hovering over the past few days. The dry winds accompanied with a smiling sun has provided the residents a perfect feel of Makar Sankranti that falls on Thursday. Though the sun shone brightly on Wednesday, Gwalior remained the coldest place in the state recording minimum temperature of 3°Celsius.

According to the weatherman, Bhopal recorded 22.9°Celsius maximum temperature and 7 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was lower by 3.9°Celsius which was below normal. The city experienced severe cold, though the sun was out throughout the day.

The weather remained dry during the past 24 hours in the state. There were cold wave conditions in Umaria, Datia, and Naugaon, besides Gwalior. There was, however, no major change in minimum temperature in the districts in the Sagar and Gwalior divisions.

The temperature also declined in the districts in Rewa, Indore and Ujjain division. The temperature remained below normal in Bhopal and its nearby divisions. Pachmarhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11°Celsius.