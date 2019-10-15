Bhopal: Asst excise commissioner is worth more than Rs 100 cr

Assistant excise commissioner Alok Khare, currently posted in Indore, is a millionaire. A Lokayukta raid on Tuesday unravelled his property worth more than Rs 100. Besides, Khare also owns a dog worth Rs 10 lakh and gold spoon.

Raids began at Indore, Bhopal, Raisen and Chattarpur in early morning hours and continued till late evening. Officials were struggling to prepare detailed report of the raid till reports last came in.

The raids led to detection of more than 100-acre land in Chattarpur. Around 2-kg gold, more than 10-kg of silver jewellery, eight prime plots and two grand bungalows in posh Golden City were found in Khare’s ownership in Bhopal. Besides, registry papers of various plots, houses, agriculture land, office, luxury vehicles and many more too were seized during the raid.

Khare was recruited through State Public Commission in 1998. In last 20 years, he has amassed property worth hundreds of crores.

Around 221 antique items worth more than Rs 1 crore were seized from first floor bungalow at Golden City. Interiors of the bungalow resemble grand bungalows shown in Bollywood movies. It was equipped with electronic items like refrigerator, television, laptop, mobiles and other valuable items. Other property owned by Khare in Bhopal includes 3,200 sq ft plot in Chuna Bhatti, 17.41 acre in Tara Sevenia village, 1,800 sq ft plot in Kusum Housing Society, 2,100 sq ft plot in Bawdia-Kala Misrod, 2,160 sq ft plot in Rameshwar Colony Bagsewania and 194.5 sqm plot at Shri Ram Colony in Bwaria-Kala.

Papers related to investment were also found. He had invested crores in one Construction Company Paras Housing on Hosangabad Road.

Besides, he owns two luxury bungalows built on 5,000 square feet in Golden City. One is in his name and another in his father Lalji Khare’s name.

Agriculture land owned by Khare includes 0.40-hectare in Maxci village, 0.210 hectare in Ratanpur village, 0.28 hectare in Samardha Kaliyasot village, 0.15 acre in Chuna Bhatti and 0.514 hectare in Mugaliachap village.

Besides, papers of various benami property too have been seized.

SP Lokayukta Bhopal Irmeen Shah said that Rs 9.19 lakh cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 52 lakh, silver ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh and a bank locker’s key were found in Bhopal.

Raisen: Two farm houses in in Dabra Imalia and Chopra village. Chopra farmhouse spread across 70 acre is worth Rs 1.50 crore. An orchard of 3,600 trees was detected along with cash of Rs 5 lakh. Two houses on 4,000 sq ft fitted with ACs, two ware houses, four tractors, two bikes, drip irrigation and other luxury items too have been unearthed. The farm has strong security paraphernalia with a five-layer wiring with electric current passing through it.

Estimated cost of Raisen property is more than Rs 5 crore.

Chattarpur: One luxury bungalow, Rs 6 lakh cash, 1 kilogram gold and 1 kilogram silver.