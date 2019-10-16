Bhopal: Asst excise commissioner Alok Khare in dock; Plan to conduct raid was made in Sept

BHOPAL: The plan to conduct raid on properties of assistant excise commissioner Alok Khare posted in Indore was finalised in September this year.

The Lokayukta police on Monday had raided Khare’s properties at four places including Indore, Bhopal, Raisen and Chattarpur and seized property, cash and jewellery worth in crores of rupees.

More than two complaints were filed against the officer for possessing properties found disproportionate to his known sources of income.

One of the complaints was filed by “near and dear” of the officer who gave the property details of the latter. The complaint was filed four months back and the Lokayukta police took a month to verify the records. But it was in September that they decided to conduct the raid after knowing full details of Khare’s immovable properties.

The police had been monitoring the financial transactions made in the accounts of Alok and his wife Meenakshi Khare. In last three months, huge sums of money were deposited and withdrawn in different places of the state. The police will call the depositors to ask about the money trail.

During the raid, the police have seized a diary containing names of officers, politicians including those who held posts in previous BJP government.

Once the money trail is verified, EOW may file case under Prevention of Corruption Act against people whose names find mention in the diary.