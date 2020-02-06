Bhopal: Assistant treasury officer, clerk caught red-handed accepting bribe

BHOPAL: Lokayukta police arrested assistant treasury officer and clerk for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from an applicant for revising the family pension here on Thursday. Interestingly, the treasury office is adjacent to Lokayukta office.
SP Lokayukta Irmeen Shah said complainant Devendra Verma had approached them claiming that assistant treasury officer (ATO) Dileep Singh Chouhan and clerk Nikhil were demanding Rs 24,000 bribe to revise the family pension.
Devendra father was the timekeeper in PWD and to revise the family pension the ATO and clerk had demanded money. Earlier Devendra had paid Rs 4000 and on Thursday he was to hand over Rs 10,000 to the officer. The Lokayukta police laid a trap and when Devendra was handing over the cash, the sleuths nabbed the ATO and clerk red handed.
Later, the team conducted searches at the Chouhan’s house in Tulsi Nagar. The details are yet to come.
