Bhopal: Assembly Winter session put off due to Covid-19 situation

BHOPAL: The Winter session of State Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, has been deferred in view of the Covid-19 situation. The next session will be the Budget session, said Home Minister Narottam Mishra here on Sunday.

Till date, more than 10 MLAs were found corona positive. The decision to defer House session was taken in an all-party meeting on Sunday. "The 3-day session has been deferred due to the Covid-19 situation. These 3 days will be added in the Budget session," Principal Secretary AP Singh told reporters. Though the government stated that the decision to postpone the session was taken due to Covid situation, yet all public utilities in the State are functioning as usual. Most schools in the state have already opened and students are preparing for the Board exam. Regular classes in colleges would also start from January.

Recently, during inauguration of BJP office in Bhopal, thousands of people participated. On Sunday also, Congress' 'Youth Conclave' was held and large number of cadres participated. Similarly, shopping malls and markets in the state are too opened and the government also lifted night curfew. In all these political and social gatherings, corona did not pose danger, but when it comes to Assembly session, it is always there to pose dangers to the law makers. This is not for the first time when the House session was extended. Earlier this year, the House session was extended three times.

Pro tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma chaired the all party meeting and LoP Kamal Nath, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra and others were present. Initially, leaders of both the parties did not agree for postponement. But finally they agreed to defer the session. While talking to media, Nath said the session has been deferred because of corona and leaders agreed to the decision.