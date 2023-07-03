Bhopal: Assembly Polls: ECI Holds Meeting With DEOs, SPs

Under the leadership of Senior shabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission of India has started preparations for Assembly elections to be held in the state this year. A review meeting with DEOs and SPs was held on Monday. The meetings will continue till July 5. The review meeting started with preparations for Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram division on first day.

At the meeting, District Election Officers, Police Commissioner of Bhopal and Indore were present. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma. Issues related to gender ratio, EP ratio, physical verification of polling stations, facilities at polling stations, inclusion of youths who have completed 18 years of age in voters’ list, voters with disabilities, third gender voters, double entry voters were discussed.

SVEEP activities to remove names of deceased voters, amendments, increase voter percentage were also discussed. The issues related to activities of second special brief revision 2023 was also discussed, the creation of check post, disposal of cases registered during 2018 Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections 2019 and other points related to elections too were discussed in detail.