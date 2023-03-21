Bhopal: Assembly Budget session to conclude today

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Budget session of the Assembly is set to end on Tuesday. The ruling party as well as the opposition has agreed about the conclusion of the session which is otherwise supposed to continue till March 27. The House has, so far, discussed the issues related to the departments which are functioning directly under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Now, it seems the House will not be able to discuss the issues related to all other departments.

So, the Appropriation Bill may be passed without any discussion. A few bills, yet to be presented before the House, may also be passed. The Congress put up no-trust motion against the Speaker, but it will not be discussed because of an accord between the opposition and the ruling dispensation. Similarly, there was an agreement on not to raise the issue of privilege motion against Home Minister Narottam Mishra, legislator Sajjan Singh Verma and Vijaylakshmi Sadho. All these issues have been swept under the carpet. The Congress has kept away from raising the suspension of party legislator Jitu Patwari from the House.