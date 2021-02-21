Bhopal: Assembly Budget session begins today

BHOPAL: The Assembly session beginning on Monday will continue till March 26. Because of the corona pandemic, none of the sessions continued for a long time. In the current session, the Budget will be placed in the House on March 2. An all-party meeting was also held on Sunday. It was resolved that the House would follow the corona-related guidelines and all the members would be present.

Parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said the House would complete its full session. The Governor will address the House after election of the Speaker on Monday. This is going to be the first session of the House which will continue for a longer period of time. So, the Congress is getting ready to rip into the government.