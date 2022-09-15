Bhopal: Assembly adjourned sine die amid Opposition's protest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day Monsoon Session of the state assembly was adjourned sine die two days before schedule on Thursday. Din over security forces' misbehaviour with Congress tribal MLA Panchilal Meda on Wednesday and alleged irregularities in nutritious meal scheme led to early culmination of the session.

The Monsoon session began on September 13 and was scheduled to end on September 17.

On Wednesday, security men had prevented Congress MLAs from entering the Assembly premises with placards. Later, Congress MLAs trouped into the well of the House demanding discussion on security of MLAs and action against security men. In a counter move, BJP MLA Umakant Sharma along with other party MLAs too trouped into a well raising slogan on security over heated exchange between Meda and Uma Kant Sharma in the House on Wednesday.

On Thursday, tribal Congress MLA Panchilal Meda demanded justice over the ill-treatment meted out to him the previous day. Meda claimed that he was stopped by policemen at the entrance of the state Assembly complex. He also claimed to have suffered injuries in his hand in the ensuing scuffle. Later, MLAs from the opposition and the treasury benched trouped into the Well.

State Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said, "In CCTV footage, there is no evidence of manhandling or misbehaviour with any Congress MLA on Wednesday. In spite of it, I have instructed security men to respect the people's representatives during checking or delivering their duty in state assembly."

Supplementary budget of Rs 9,500 crore was cleared amidst chaos along with VAT amendment and other bills.

On the second day of the Monsoon session, some MLAs were stopped from entering the house while tribal MLA Panchilal Meda was shoved off by policemen. Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam had called it a serious issue and asked the Opposition to submit it in writing while assuring a probe into the matter. Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra had refuted the Opposition charge and said Opposition members arrived with placards. Placards were not allowed by the cops. As per the Congress, a party MLA's arm was twisted by the cops.

Today, soon after the House assembled for the Question Hour on Thursday, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh called for a discussion on an adjournment motion over an audit report on alleged irregularities in the nutritious meal scheme.

Some other Congress MLAs backed his demand, following which state Assembly affairs minister Narottam Mishra said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already made a statement on the issue a day ago.

Nonetheless, the opposition legislators as well as the treasury benches created noisy scenes over the issue, forcing Speaker Girish Gautam to adjourn the House for 10 minutes just after commencement of the day's proceeding. After the House reassembled, Congress MLA raised the issue of misbehaviour with Congress MLA Panchilal Meda. The proceedings were then adjourned till Zero Hour. After the washout of the Question Hour, the House met for Zero Hour.