Bhopal: Assault On Cop Announce Rs 10k Reward For Info On Accused | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have announced Rs 10,000 reward on information of the two accused, who are on the run after assaulting a police constable posted at the Ayodhya Nagar police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone-2), Shraddha Tiwari on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on sharing information about the whereabouts of the two accused, officials said on Friday.

Police have arrested the two accused, while the two key accused managed to escape and are still at large.

Ayodhya Nagar police personnel told Free Press that DCP even visited the constable Kalyan Singh at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Notably, the constable was attacked by four staffers of a liquor store in Ayodhya Nagar on Tuesday late night, when he had gone to get the shop closed.

The four persons had allegedly assaulted the constable, as well as Ajay, the driver of the FRV vehicle. The accused had even vandalised the FRV vehicle.

