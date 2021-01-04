Bhopal: ASI to press for demolition of clinic near Kamlapati Palace

BHOPAL: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will write to the state government for the demolition of Sanjeevani Clinic, built near Rani Kamlapati Palace.

The clinic was built by MLA Arif Masood. The ASI had earlier objected to the development and had served notice on the MLA in July, 2020. However, when the construction was not stopped, a show-cause notice was also served on Masood. In the notice served in August, the ASI had asked the MLA to demolish the structure, but he did not pay heed.

Now, the ASI has written to the director-general’s (DG) office in Delhi. Later, the proposal to raze the structure will be served to the district administration. The clinic is built within a periphery of 100 metres from the ASI site, including Kamlapati Mahal. ASI rules prohibit any new construction under its revised rules of 2010.

‘Earlier warnings’

ASI conservation assistant Vijay Sharma said the demolition notice was served in August after two notices to halt the construction. ‘If the building isn’t razed, we’ll forward the matter to the state government through the D-G’s office,’ he added.