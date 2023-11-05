 Bhopal: Ashi Chouksey Clinches Bronze In National Games
Bhopal: Ashi Chouksey Clinches Bronze In National Games

The match took place at Yash Shooting Hub in Mandrem.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashi Chouksey won a bronze medal in 50m 3 Position Women’s shooting event at 37th National Games, Goa. Anjum Moudgil of Punjab won gold medal followed by silver from another Punjab shooter Sift Kaur Sharma.

The match took place at Yash Shooting Hub in Mandrem. Ashi Chouksey’s achievement comes days after her performance at Asian Games 2023 where she won two silver medals and a bronze.

Ashi’s journey to success includes a gold medal at ISSF World Cup in Baku in 2022, which she accomplished in the mixed team event. She won bronze medal at ISSF World Cup in Changwon in 2022, this time as part of a team. Ashi hails from Bhopal and received training at MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal.

