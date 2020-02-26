Bhopal: Ash Wednesday celebrated with mass

BHOPAL: Ash Wednesday was celebrated in all the Churches of city Archdiocese marking the glorious forty days of fasting and prayer.

Ash Wednesday is an important day in the lives of the Christians.

This is the first day of the Lent. On this day the church invites all people to incline towards God through prayer, fasting and alms giving. On this Wednesday, during the Holy Mass in the cathedral and all other Churches, the ash is marked on the forehead of all the people.

The ashes of this day are made from the branches of date-palms that were used in the last year on the day of Palm Sunday. This day is the first day of our spiritual renewal process to be continued till 40 days as Jesus spent 40 days fasting in the wilderness and to end on Easter which falls on 12th April 2020.

“On this day I wish all the Christians of the Archdiocese to have a meaningful Lenten season to renew one’s life with true Christian spirit and zeal to bring social changes” said Archbishop Leo Cornelio.

Father Maria Stephen, PRO said that lent is a time of penance in three forms: prayer, fasting and sharing the goods to others so that we may bring a quality change in the relationship with God, neighbors and nature.