Bhopal: Asaram Bapu ashram 4.04 acres land lease cancelled over misuse

BHOPAL: The district administration on Wednesday cancelled the lease of 4.04 acres of land of the Asaram Bapu ashram in Gondarmau area of Gandhi Nagar. The administration released 28 acres of the land that was illegally occupied by the ashram. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the ashram.

Hearing a petition over misuse of the land, SDM found that the land was allotted to the ashram for educational purposes, but it was being used for other purposes. During inquiry it came to fore that land was allotted for running educational institute, but the ashram authorities changed the land use. The administration after cancelling the lease also inquired into the matter and found that the government land around the Gondarmau was encroached upon by the ashram.

The administration also cleared off encroachments on 28 acre of land which the ashram had took under its possession illegally.