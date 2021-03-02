Bhopal: As traffic violations at Vyapam Square go unchecked, Smart City & Metro officials spar over laying of pillars

Bhopal: Traffic violations around the Vyapam trisection are going undetected as the CCTV cameras installed there are non-functional now. The cameras were installed by the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL), but all the cameras are lying non-functional for over 10 days now.

The Smart City officials are blaming the ongoing Metro project for this. They say the Metro officials, while laying down pillars for the rail from the Board Office Square towards the Maida Mill, have severed the cables of the CCTV cameras.

On the other hand, the Metro officials claim that they had already asked the Smart City officials to shift the CCTV pillars elsewhere even before the project was initiated there. Due to a lack of coordination between the two agencies, the traffic violations in the area are going undetected.

‘Violators can’t escape’

“The cable network for the CCTVs has been uprooted for the Metro project. All the cameras are lying non-functional, but the violators will be caught at the next square, where the cameras are functional,” said Rajesh Singh, local additional superintendent of police.

‘No damage to network’

“We’d already asked the Smart City officials to shift the cameras for the installation of the Metro pillars, but they never did it. We haven’t damaged any cable, but are only laying down the pillars on a different route and the CCTV cameras are installed on another route. The claim about the cable network being damaged is baseless,” said Hariom Sharma, Metro project engineer.