Bhopal: As hundreds watch, man hangs self with dupatta atop a tower

BHOPAL: A high voltage drama erupted when a man climbed atop a tower on Thursday afternoon. He hanged himself with a dupatta and went unconscious on the tower. He was brought down by a team of the fire brigade in the presence of local police.
The incident occurred near the Bharat Talkies area around 3:15 pm. Police said the accused climbed atop the tower and was shouting something. However, when a team urged him to come down he refused.
They informed the fire brigade team and a vehicle fitted with a hydraulic machine reached the spot.
The accused man was threatening to commit suicide and suddenly he used a dupatta he was carrying to hang himself.
An onlooker who was trying to bring him down had reached him by the time. He held him until the fire brigade employees too reached there.
Fire brigade employee Rizwan Khan said the man had gone unconscious.
They brought him down and tried to resuscitate him. He was later sent to hospital in an ambulance.
SHO Mangalwara Sandeep Pawar said the identity of the man will be known once he gains consciousness. The other details will also be ascertained after we question him, he added.
A large crowd had gathered under the tower to witness the unfolding drama, and police had to shoo them away when the man was brought down and taken to the hospital.