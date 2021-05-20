Bhopal: As hundreds watch, man hangs self with dupatta atop a tower

BHOPAL: A high voltage drama erupted when a man climbed atop a tower on Thursday afternoon. He hanged himself with a dupatta and went unconscious on the tower. He was brought down by a team of the fire brigade in the presence of local police.

The incident occurred near the Bharat Talkies area around 3:15 pm. Police said the accused climbed atop the tower and was shouting something. However, when a team urged him to come down he refused.

They informed the fire brigade team and a vehicle fitted with a hydraulic machine reached the spot.

The accused man was threatening to commit suicide and suddenly he used a dupatta he was carrying to hang himself.