Bhopal: As Covid spreads to rural areas, Madhya Pradesh government forms crisis groups

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid a surge in coronavirus positive cases in rural areas and towns in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Monday decided to set up crisis management groups to ensure the effective implementation of the pandemic guidelines and related directives.

The state Home department has issued an order to this effect saying such groups will be constituted at the level of blocks, villages and wards to check the spread of the viral infection.

Such crisis management groups (CMGs) are already functional at the district level in the state. The CMGs will also ensure that the pandemic guidelines are being adhered to and the orders of the government are implemented in letter and spirit.

"These groups will also ensure social participation in this work," stated the order issued by state Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajesh Rajora. he CMGs must hold at least one meeting every month, the order said.