Bhopal: Arya helps to feed 500 Indian students held up in Ukraine shelters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arya Shrivastava from Bhopal, stuck in Dnipro in Ukraine, has formed a network of 500 students, including 25 from MP, hiding in the bunkers and is providing them food and necessities from time to time, she said over a phone call.

Arya, a student of physiotherapy, said she has made a WhatsApp group called Indian Students in Dnipro where the students taking shelter underground seek help from the administration when they run out of resources.

They are grounded for past eight days, in bomb shelters and in the apartments amid curfew after 6 pm. Arya says, “Everyone had stocked food, groceries, water and instant fares but soon they ran out of those. People started panicking and taking ill. So, we started off by making a list of 20 students who have cars. We connected with them and started buying ration and other necessities during the day. We cook meals in 10 kitchens.”

“Whenever we receive a call, our team delivers them whatever they require and if we can provide,” she adds.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:22 AM IST