Bhopal: Arundhati, Sakshi do Shubharambh of SSCB’s women’s squad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It has happened for the first time that the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) has sent their women’s team to a national tournament. Bhopalites are lucky to witness the powerful punches of Arundhati and Sakshi in the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship on behalf of the Services. Both Arundhati and Sakshi are youth world champions.

The SSCB is a sports board run by the Indian Armed Forces. The board is represented as Services in the National Games of India. The Services had never had a women's team compete in a national tournament until this year, when they competed in the 6th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship for the first time.

An official told Free Press, "This year for the first time, SSCB enrolled women in sports quotas. Our mission is Olympics 2024, and we want to send maximum athletes to every game. This is just the beginning, and I am sure that in the coming time we will see many girls from the Services. We are known for holding the first rank in any tournament, and both of the athletes from Services are youth world champions. I am sure that they will perform well."

