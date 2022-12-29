e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Arun Vishwakarma becomes collector of Niwari

For this reason, after Chouhan's announcement for removal of the collector, the file was sent to the Election Commission

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Niwari collector Tarun Bhatnagar who was removed after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s order has been posted to Mantralay as deputy secretary.

Additional collector of Dindori, Arun Vishwakarma, has been appointed as new collector of Niwari. As the work of voter’s list is going on, it is necessary to take permission from the Election Commission (EC) to shift any collector till January 5.

For this reason, after Chouhan’s announcement for removal of the collector, the file was sent to the Election Commission. The order for transfer was issued only after the commission approved it.

Chouhan issued orders for the transfer of the collector from a dais in Niwari. As the administration was waiting for the poll commission’s approval, the commissioner of Sagar allowed Bhatnagar to go on leave. Meanwhile, chief executive officer of the district panchayat Siddharth Jain was given the charge of collector.

article-image

