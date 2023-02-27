Bhopal: Artworks of four Padmashri artist on display

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The works of four Padma Shri tribal artistes of Madhya Pradesh are on display at Modern Art Gallery of Bharat Bhawan. Their artworks highlight tribal culture of Gond, Bhil and Baiga tribes. It was part of an exhibition, Nisarg, organised to mark Bharat Bhawan’s 41st foundation day. Bhil artist Bhuri Bai, recipient of Padma Shri in 2019, has showcased journey of her life through 20 acrylic works on canvas and paper. She has painted birthplace and childhood memories in her traditional works. She also depicts the lifestyle of Bhil tribe including rituals, weddings and festivals. The acrylic works of Gond artist Durga Bai Vayam and Baiga artist Jodhaiya Bai who got Padma Shri awards in 2021 and 2022 have also been displayed.

They mostly painted trees, fishes, cows, elephants, deer, god-goddess etc on canvas and paper. They try to showcase human relationship with nature and animals. Around 20 acrylic artwork on paper and canvas of Padmashri Gond artist Bhajju Shyam have also been exhibited. “I am elated to see the works of four Padmashri painters and of two generations under one roof. It introduces us to tribal culture of Madhya Pradesh,” said Pragya Tiwari, an engineering student. “Their works are excellent and so realistic that they look like photographs, especially the works of Bhajju Shyam,” she added.