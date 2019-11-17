Bhopal: Artist’s heart mingles with poet’s mind in lenman’s works

BHOPAL: Clicking photographs with rhythms and adding rhymes to it is an art that gives a viewer an out-of-the-ordinary feeling.

The five-day photography exhibition of Tanveer Farooqui at Rangdarshni Gallery of Bharat Bhawan, which concluded on Sunday, breathed that feeling into the heart of every art lover.

Tanveer who hails from Indore showcased around 20 photographs on the movements of classical, folk and western dance forms.

Tanveer told Free Press, “It is my first exhibition at Bharat Bhawan. Photography is my hobby but it has turned into my profession. I do photography for industrial events, but as I have an interest in art and culture, I attend cultural events and click photographs on my own.”

He further said, “I have exhibited these photographs on canvas to avoid glaze and reflection. I have kept away from editing these photographs to maintain their originality.”

All the photographs were on canvas, which looked like paintings.

The photograph of an artiste presenting Kalbeliya dance at an event in Indore makes a visitor feel as if he were admiring the brush work of a master.

In the photograph, he used motion-blur effect with slow shutter speed with long exposure to show movements and the force of the dance.

Two other photographs with smog effects were so vibrant that they present a vivid depiction of the performance.

He used effects of light in eight photographs of Russian dance series and four photographs in which differently-abled dancers performed sitting on wheel chairs. He used blue colours in almost all the photographs which represent peace.

Four other photographs clicked during Khajuraho festival-2016 were also on display.In these photographs, one can see Kathak dancer Madhu Natraj and Mohiniattam exponent Mathil Devika perform.

Prayag Shukla, an art critic who visited the gallery told Free Press, “Though these are the photographs but they have all the elements of paintings. Light has been used so beautifully that it appeals to the senses of an art lover.”

The rhythms that the photographer has created in his works generate a soothing music, he said.