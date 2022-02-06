Bhopal: Artist's dream remains unfulfilled, couldn't present paintings to Lata

BHOPAL (): The demise of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has left city artist Raj Saini broken-hearted. An ardent Lata fan, Saini has made 60 paintings depicting his idolís life journey. But the veteran artiste couldnít see his works and never will. 'They are now my tribute to her,' he says.

The paintings depict Lata as a child, a young singer, a mature artiste and as a graceful old lady. 'I have painted Lata in different moods and in different phases of her life - from her childhood to the age of 90,' he says.

In some, the veteran artiste is shown singing and in another, playing a sitar. All the works are oil-on-canvas. According to Saini, he is the only artist in the country to have done a series of paintings on Lata.

It took him two years to make all the paintings. Of these 25 paintings were displayed at the art gallery of Swaraj Bhavan in 2016 and before that, at a programme organised by the RK Films at Ravindra Bhawan. The remaining 35 paintings were never been displayed publicly.

Saini is a music lover. 'After Bharat Ratna was conferred on her, I realised that she was an artiste beyond compare and I decided to make a series of paintings on her,' he says.

Saini wanted to exhibit paintings at an art gallery in Mumbai and was keen that Lata ji should see his works. He was trying for it for last three years but it could not become possible due to Lata Mangeshkarís illness and Covid-19.

Saini says that he has taken all paintings to Mumbai. In 2019, he went to Mumbai on Lataís birthday to request her to inaugurate an exhibition of the paintings. However, he could not meet her as she was ill. Then came the Covid-pandemic and he could neither meet Lata nor hold the exhibition.

Now that Lata is no more, he will request her family members to accept the paintings and display them wherever they deem fit. 'I am in touch with her brother,' he said.

'It is a sad day for India. I am deeply grieved, specially as I could never meet her. Such talents are not born every day,' Saini remarked.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:05 PM IST