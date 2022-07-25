Bhopal: Artistes from Odisha, Bhopal present Mayurbhanj Chhau

Chau dance in Bhopal on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artistes from Odisha and Bhopal presented ‘Ufli,’ ‘Panch Sakha’ and ‘ Chasi Muliya,’ in Mayurbhanj Chhau at Mayaram Surjan Smriti Bhavan in the city on Monday evening.

It was part of concluding day of Mayurbhanj Chhau workshop, organised by Kirti Ballet and Performing Arts in association with Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi.

Ufli means the household chores done by the women in the village in the morning like picking up pebbles from the courtyard, sweeping, sprinkling water, mixing dung, washing utensils, grinding turmeric, going to the pond, bathing, cleaning the bed etc. The artistes showcased all these activities through body movements beautifully.

It was followed by ‘Panch Sakha’ in which showed how Kshatriyas practise warfare. The last performance was ‘Chasi Muliya’. The dance is based on agriculture. The activities related to farming by the men and women of the village were presented.

Chandra Madhav Barik and Shivacharan Mohanto choreographed the dance performances which enchanted the audience. The music was live. Barik accompanied them on nagada, Vaidyanath Guniya on dhol and Chhotu Guniya on shehnai. Theatre director and actor Ashok Boolani, Mukesh Sharma, ballet choreographer Vaishali Gupta were present.