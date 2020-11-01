Bhopal: Artisans from 14 states showcase their work at Silk India exhibition

Bhopal: Artisans from 14 handloom weaving states including Assam, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, and many designers from metros working in collaboration with the weavers have displayed more than 50,000 varieties of their works.

It is part of exhibition-cum-sale on the theme 'Silk India – Festival Collection' at the Ravishankar Community Hall, Bittan Market, Bhopal. The artisans from Orissa Art and Craft Samiti have exhibited their ethnic weaves and traditional pure silk and cotton products in the exhibition. The Orissa Art and Craft Committee founded by a group of artisans, designers, social activists, academics, and environmentalists, attempts to promote exquisite traditional skill, cotton, and creations of the weavers and encourage them to be contemporary and economically relevant.