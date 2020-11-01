Bhopal: Artisans from 14 states showcase their work at Silk India exhibition

Bhopal: Artisans from 14 handloom weaving states including Assam, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, and many designers from metros working in collaboration with the weavers have displayed more than 50,000 varieties of their works.
It is part of exhibition-cum-sale on the theme 'Silk India – Festival Collection' at the Ravishankar Community Hall, Bittan Market, Bhopal. The artisans from Orissa Art and Craft Samiti have exhibited their ethnic weaves and traditional pure silk and cotton products in the exhibition. The Orissa Art and Craft Committee founded by a group of artisans, designers, social activists, academics, and environmentalists, attempts to promote exquisite traditional skill, cotton, and creations of the weavers and encourage them to be contemporary and economically relevant.
Weaves from the various states are part of this year’s exhibition which includes gorgeous Uppadas, Banaras silks, Gadwals, Dharmavaram, Jamdanis, Jamawars, and Sambalpuris. From saris, dress materials, items of silk and cotton sari, suit dress material, fashion jewellery, home furnishing designer clothes from each region of the country, the exhibition provided shoppers with a kaleidoscope of India’s colour, diversity, and talent.
The Cotton and Silk handloom products on display have a range between Rs.500 and Rs.20,000 at the upper end for exclusive handcrafted saris. Dokra Tribal Jewellery and Channapatna toys are also catching the attention of the customers.
The organiser of Silk India – Festival Collection, Manas Acharya said that this is their first exhibition in Bhopal after the gap the seven months because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The main aim of the handloom exhibition is to promote weavers and encourages and provides a market to the handloom industry, he says. “Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create a good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The exhibition motive is to get pure silk and cotton products direct from weavers to customers without merchants, he added.
The exhibition will remain open from October 31 to November 4 from 11 am to 9 pm.
