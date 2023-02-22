Bhopal: Artisan booked for duping jeweller of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police have registered a case against a man for duping a jeweller of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh, the police said on Wednesday. The accused is an old acquaintance of the complainant, the police added.

According to Station House Officer of Habibganj police station Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria, Shweta Pathak (42) runs a jewellery shop at 10 number market of the city. She approached police on Wednesday, stating that she used to give gold to an artisan, identified as Subroto Nandi, based in the Old city area, to make jewelleries of various designs for her shop.

She alleged that she had given 60 grams of gold to Nandi in October 2022 for making jewellery. When she inquired about the jewellery from Nandi, he made excuses. When Nandi didn’t return gold and jewellery, she lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police have registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab Nandi, who has been absconding after committing the crime.