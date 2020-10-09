Bhopal: Art is not only commercial but has social concerns too, says theatre actor and art director Jayant Deshmukh

BHOPAL: Art is commercial. But it is not only commercial. It has social concerns, which it accepts, understands and articulates things.

Theatre actor and art director Jayant Deshmukh made the above statements in an event ‘Kalavarta’ at Tribal Museum on Friday. It was part of the tenth day of the 11-day fest ‘Gamak,’ organised by the directorate of Culture.

"In the present scenario, where everyone is afraid of the other person, poetry, dance, music and singing may survive – as they are art forms which are individual. But theatre is a collective effort. It involves actors as well as a large number of people who are not seen on the stage but who nevertheless play an important role."

He said that online cultural activities are fine but they have their own limitations. We will have to find ways to continue with them even in the present situation. “Why can’t we have a play in which all the characters are wearing a mask?” he asked.