Bhopal: Art for Cause to hold three-day online International painting competition-cum-art expo ‘I Paint’

Group 1 includes participants of age 6 to 11 year. Candidates can send their painting on topics like Corona as a Cartoon, Still Life and Festival.

Group 2 includes participants of age 12 to 19 year, who can submit their paintaings on topics like Your Eyes, Your fantasy world, Life after Corona.

In group 3, the participants of age 20 year and above can send their works on topics like Your Colorful World, Emotions of Life and Landscapes.

The last date of registration is August 25 and each participant can submit only one painting each for the contest.

The candidates belonging to India are required to submit an entry fee of Rs 500 while that from abroad are required of US Dollar 15.

Participants can send clear, good quality pictures of their works on faisalmateen@2010@gmail.com or messenger or WhatsApp +91 9827352467.

Organiser of the event, Faisal Mateen told Free Press that various activities have started after lockdown but still there are no activities in the field of art and culture. So, the aim of the event is to provide a platform to children, youths and the elderly to showcase their talents, he said.

“We have received around 30 entries from the UK, US, Korea and India till now. We will exhibit works in a three art exhibition to be held August 28 to 30,” Faisal said.