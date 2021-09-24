Bhopal: Art exhibition on freedom fighters inaugurated

Bhopal: The Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Prof Khem Singh Daheria, inaugurated the national painting exhibition at Swaraj Bhawan on Friday.

Sanchi University registrar Alkesh Chaturvedi and Sahitya Akademi director Vikas Dave were also present during the inauguration of three-day exhibition.

Paintings of 25 artists have been displayed in the exhibition that focus on Indian freedom fighters.

Presiding over the programme, Daheriya, said, “If we are able to breathe freely today, it is because of the biggest contribution of those brave martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of country. So, we should always remember them and their sacrifice.”

Daheriya appreciated the skills of all the artists who participated in the exhibition and also praised their paintings.

On this occasion, Head of Department of Hindi University Journalism and Mass Communication, Arun Kumar Khobre, teachers and employees of University were also present. The co-organisers of this painting exhibition were Rishabh Nigam and Dishi Bhadauria of Riddhi Siddhi Art Studio.

