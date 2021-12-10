Bhopal: Arresting Covid spread is everyone’s responsibility: Chouhan

Bhopal: Calling upon people to cooperate with the administration in checking the spread of Covid-19, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that stopping the third possible wave of coronavirus is everyone's and responsibility.

Vaccination, following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, and adherence to all health protocols are the only weapons to fight the deadly virus, said Chouhan while talking to the media representatives after planting sapling in the Smart City.

The administration is taking all steps to arrest the virus spread and people too should come together in this fight, said Chouhan,

New Covid-19 cases are surfacing again but the situation is still under control, he said. Ministers in charge are looking after the health arrangements in the hospitals in their respective districts, said Chouhan, adding that Crisis Management Committees have become active again. The government has ramped up its health infrastructure and ensured availability of functional oxygen plants, oxygen lines, concentrators, ventilators, hospital beds, children's wards, medicines etc, said the chief minister.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021