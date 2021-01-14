Bhopal: Around 30 artists present artwork at online exhibition Goa Gazebo

Bhopal: Goa Gazebo is the first online exhibition of the Foundation of Art and Culture this year.
Around 30 well-known artists of Goa have showcased their unique art works including paintings in acrylic, oil and mix media on canvas, installations and sculptures in the exhibition. The artists have depicted the different art expressions in association with human mind and physicality of nature.
Artist Sonia Rodrigues Sabharwal has exhibited oil work ‘Ruby, The Red Earth,’ on canvas and a woodcut work ‘Slave Market,’ by Sachin Dhananjay Naik is also on display. An acrylic work ‘Flying Beauty in Nature,’ by Veeneta Chendvankar on canvas and an installation work ‘Chitrashala’ by Bhisaji Gadekar using newspaper and plaster of Paris mould are also on display.
Besides, an acrylic work ‘Interconnectedness,’ on canvas by Salvador Fernandes , ‘One Amongst You Will Betray Me,’ by Vitesh Naik, ‘Dance of the demigods,’ by Francis Desousa and ‘Miles of Laughter,’ by Subodh Kerkar on canvas and paper have been showcased in the exhibition.
President of the Foundation, Akhilesh says “Last year was an year of fear. We have tried our best to engage artists in conversation and their presence was there on social media through talks and online exhibitions.”
He says the foundation has done five online shows including one international art exhibition. “We welcome you to our next exhibition from Goa and we wish you a very prosperous new year,” he says adding that in the year 2021, this is their first online exhibition starting on January 10.
He says “Goa Gazebo is the show where we are presenting some aspects from that region. Our friend Salvador Fernandes has helped us to present some of the talented artists’ works here.”
“As we know Goa has a tremendous scope for arts. In the exhibition you will find different art expressions in association with the human mind and physicality of nature. We tried to cover the entire region and hopefully you will all find valuable,” Akhilesh says.
