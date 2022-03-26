Bhopal: Army XI and Indian Oil face-off in final of Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Army XI and Indian Oil entered the final of Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament, winning their respective semis on Saturday at Dhyanchand Hockey stadium in the city.

The first semi-final match was played between Army XI and Army Green at 2.30 pm. Army XI defeated Army Green 3-1 to make it to the final.

Both the teams could not score any goal in the first quarter. In the 22nd minute of the second quarter of the match, Army Green player Manish Rajbhar scored a field goal to give lead to his team 1-0.

In the 26th minute of the same quarter, Army XI player Harman Singh converted a penalty corner to level his team 1-1.

In the 34th and 35th minutes of the third quarter of the match, Army XI player Braj Ikka scored two consecutive goals to give his team a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth and final quarter of the match, both the teams could not score any goal and Army XI won the match 3-1 and made it to the final.

Army XIís Braj Ikka was declared player of the match.

The second semi-final match was played between Indian Railways and Indian Oil at 4.30 pm, which the latter won. Indian Railways defeated Indian Oil 4-2 in a shoot-out.

Both the teams could not score any goal in the first quarter of this match too. In the 18th minute of the second quarter of the match, Indian Oil player Talwinder Singh scored a field goal to give the team a 1-0 lead.

In the 26th minute of the same quarter, Indian Railways player Joginder Singh scored from a penalty corner to level his team's score at 1-1. Both the teams could not score any goal in the third quarter of the match.

In the 50th minute of the final quarter of the match, Indian Railways player Rimanshu scored from a penalty corner to give his team a 2-1 lead. In the 52nd minute of the same quarter, Indian Oil player Raghunath VR scored from a penalty stroke to level his team's score at 2-2.

At the end of the match, the scores of both the teams were tied at 2-2. The match was decided by a shoot-out, in which Indian Railways won this match 4-2 and made it to the final.

Goalkeeper Kamalbeer Singh was declared player of the match. DG Lokayukta Rajeev Kumar Tandon and Nadir Rashid, Managing Director of Hotel Jahnuma Palace presented the awards of Player of the Match.

Today's matches:

Final:

Army XI vs Indian Railways: 4:30 PM

Hardline match:

Army Green vs Indian Oil: 2:30 PM.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:46 PM IST