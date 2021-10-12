Bhopal: Army man sentenced to 7 yrs RI under POCSO Act

Bhopal: District and session court has awarded 7 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to an army man under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Army man Sudhakar has been convicted for molesting a minor girl in a train, said public prosecutor. The minor was travelling in AP Express AC Coach in 2013 to Hyderabad. When the train was about to arrive in Bhopal, the army man molested the girl around 2 am.

The minor informed her parents about the incident and they in turn approached TTE. The matter was reported to MCO and the army man was shifted to another coach. The family lodged a complaint with police in Secunderabad. A case was registered under Section 354 of IPC and relevant sections of POCSO Act.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:26 AM IST