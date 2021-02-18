Bhopal: Army joins search for missing people

BHOPAL: A team of army personnel on Thursday joined search and rescue operation of three missing persons of the Bansagar canal bus accident in Sidhi district. The SDRF, police and district administration till date recovered 50 bodies from canal water while one died in the hospital. Three people are still missing and to search them, the district administration has called the army from Jabalpur.

The SDRF team does not have suitable equipment to enter the tunnel and search for the missing persons. The army team joined the SDRF team and went into the tunnel equipped with oxygen cylinders, search lights and other diving equipment. On Thursday, the team did not get any clue about the missing people. Now, the joint team will start search operation on Friday morning.