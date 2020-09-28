Bhopal: Areawise list of COVID patients in Bhopal as declared by the Health Department on September 28

Bhopal: A total 199 new corona patients were found in Bhopal on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 2,310 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,22,209, while 26 deaths took the toll to 2,207, an official said.

Seven of these deaths were reported in Indore, the worst-hit district by the pandemic in the state, four in Bhopal, three each in Jabalpur and Hoshangabad, two in Gwalior, one each in Sagar, Shahdol, Dewas, Rajgarh, Balaghat, Shajapur and Mandla.

Areawise list of COVID patients in Bhopal as on September 28:

1 person found infected in Raj Bhavan

1 person from BJP office

1 person from CBI office

2 people found corona infected in 74 Bungalow

14 people report positive from SSC military camp

1 person in TT Nagar police station

1 person from Central Jail

1 person report positive from AIIMS

1 person report positive from BMHRC

1 person report positive from GMC

2 people got infected from Hamidia Hospital

1 person infected from cancer hospital

3 people report positive from Ibrahimganj

1 person report came positive from Professor Colony

3 people from the same family were infected with Shivajinagar

3 people infected with GRP Colony Bhadbhada Road

2 people from same family were infected with Arera Colony

5 people infected from Punjabi Bagh Ashoka Garden

Ruchi Life Enclave found 3 people infected

3 people got infected from Rajat Nagar