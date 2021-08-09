Bhopal: Area-specific handcrafted items for tourists on anvil

Bhopal: Tourists visiting different parts of the state will be able to buy handcrafted items, which are a specialty of that area, state tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur said.

Tourists visiting places like Orchha, Khajuraho and Panna national park often want to purchase handicrafts specific to that area. Keeping this in mind, the state tourism department has decided to train local artisans in making decorative and utilitarian goods besides traditional products.

Thakur made the remark after visiting prototype exhibition organised by MP Tourism Development Corporation at Palash Residency here on Monday.

Artisans from Mahor and Ladpura in Niwari district, Basari in Chhatarpur, Mandla, Satna, Panna have showcased iron, wooden, ceramic and terracotta works in the exhibition. They include planters, candle stands, spoon hanger, textile handicraft cushions, table runners, wooden trays, hanging watch, folded table, terracotta planter, lampshades, serving trays etc.

Principal secretary of culture and tourism department Sheo Shekhar Shukla said state is rich from the point of view of crafts. In order to connect every district with art and craft tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation has given advanced training in innovative design and technology to craftsmen at local level. Handicraft items will also be available for sale at Madhya Pradesh Tourism hotels and souvenir shops. Now, people will get acquainted with the art and craft of the state, Shukla said.