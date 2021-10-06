Bhopal: Architects, engineers discuss building barrier-free space for differently-abled

BHOPAL: Arushi conducted a sensitisation and awareness training programme on persons with disabilities on Wednesday.

The aim of the event was to give them knowledge about problems faced by persons with disabilities in their daily life and how by inculcating very minute changes in the drawings and designs the buildings could be made accessible. The event was organised in association with state tribal welfare department.

Department additional commissioner, Krishna Gopal Tiwari, inaugurated the workshop. He threw light on how engineers can help in building a barrier free space for persons with disabilities.

A presentation on barrier free environment was given by Architect Shashwat Naidu. He gave the details of measurement of ramps, toilets, corridors etc. and how different buildings like hostels, schools and colleges are to be made. Rohit Trivedi from Sarojini Naidu Govt. Girls P G College talked about the present scenario and how the barriers in the building could be removed.

He also gave a brief on the Rights of Persons with Disability Act 2016 and the provisions included for the right to education and barrier free environment.

A questionnaire was given to the participants after the training program to understand the feedback of the participants. They were also taken for a visit to the organisation which is the best example of barrier free building having all inputs of an accessible environment. Executive engineers, sub engineers, asst. engineers from various districts of Madhya Pradesh took part in it.

