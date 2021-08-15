Bhopal: Archer Amit to aim for gold at world championship on I-Day

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh archer Amit Kumar is all set to aim for gold at Cadet World Archery championship on Independence Day against France.

The tournament is being organised in Wroclaw City, Polland from August 9 to 15.

India has reached the final by defeating Spain at the semis by 5-1 in the recurve team event. Amit is accompanied by Vishal Changmaya and Vikki Kushal.

The coach of the national archery team Richhpal Singh Salariya said the team defeated Slovakia by 6-0 in pre-quarter finals and Ukrain by 6-0 in quarter finals.

Amit has been training at the Madhya Pradesh academy since 2016. He had won gold for the state in a team event at the senior national archery championship organised in 2018 at Pune. He also won bronze for the state in March this year at National archery championship in individual event and silver in team event.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:08 AM IST