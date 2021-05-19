Bhopal: Appointment on compassionate grounds, government staff expresses gratitude to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: A delegation of various government employeesí unions met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday and expressed their gratitude on starting appointments on compassionate grounds for the families of government staff who have lost their lives combating Covid-19.

Chief Minister Chouhan had announced recently that the family of any government employee, whether regular or on contract basis, who has lost his or her life due to corona will be given help under the Mukhyamantri Covid Vishesh Anugrah Yojana, besides a job to the kin of the family.

The government employeesí unions have been pressing for this demand for a long time. The president of the Secretariat Employeesí Union, Sudhir Nayak, said that the chief ministerís move had instilled confidence among the government servants facing adverse circumstances due to the corona pandemic.