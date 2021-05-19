Bhopal: Appointment on compassionate grounds, government staff expresses gratitude to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: A delegation of various government employeesí unions met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday and expressed their gratitude on starting appointments on compassionate grounds for the families of government staff who have lost their lives combating Covid-19.
Chief Minister Chouhan had announced recently that the family of any government employee, whether regular or on contract basis, who has lost his or her life due to corona will be given help under the Mukhyamantri Covid Vishesh Anugrah Yojana, besides a job to the kin of the family.
The government employeesí unions have been pressing for this demand for a long time. The president of the Secretariat Employeesí Union, Sudhir Nayak, said that the chief ministerís move had instilled confidence among the government servants facing adverse circumstances due to the corona pandemic.
Nayak said that the employeesí unions had also demanded that the chief minister start an employeesí insurance scheme once again. Nayak said that the chief minister had assured them that it would be started soon.
The employeesí unions also expressed gratitude to the chief minister for starting supporting schemes for destitute children and senior citizens.
The representatives of unions, including OPS Rajput, Rajkumar Patel, DK Yadav, Mahamood Khan, Ajay Shrivastava and others, also raised other pending demands of the employees before the chief minister.
The chief minister appreciated the role played by the government staff during the Covid pandemic and assured them that their needs would be taken care of.
