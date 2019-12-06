Bhopal: Appointment letters of 830 PSC selected asst profs issued

BHOPAL: Appointment of PSC selected candidates for the posts of assistant professors, librarians and sports officers started from Friday after wait of about one and a half year.

Appointment letters of 830 candidates for all three posts were issued late on Friday. On the other hand, protesting candidates who were present in the Neelam Park were denied permission to continue with their protest.

President of PSC selected candidates Association, Prakash Khatarkar announced that though they were forced to leave Neelam Park but their protest continue. “Our protest will continue till appointment letters of all 2700 candidates are not issued. We are leaving Neelam Park but continue our protest at division level,” said Khatarkar.

On first day appointment letters of 830 candidates including sports officers, librarians and assistant professors of nine subjects were issued. PSC had conducted recruitment test for assistant professors for 39 subjects. Sources say that remaining part of the appointment letters will be issued on Saturday.

Newly appointed candidates have been given 15 days to join else their appointment will be deemed cancelled in absence of valid reason. Moreover, these appointments are subjected to court orders as several cases are pending in court. The decision of the court will be binding on all these appointments.

They will have probation period of two years. Any information related to caste, specially-able status, marksheet etc they have mentioned it in their forms if proves wrong will cost their job.

Candidates having third child born after 26 January, 2001 will also be declared ineligible.

Subject Number Of Appointments

Public administration 1

Marathi 4

Veda 1

Music 6

Geology 13

Sanskrit grammar 2

Dance 3

Statistics 3

Sports officer 189

Librarians 199

Home science 58

Astrology 1

Philosophy 9

Ancient Sanskrit 1

Music singing 6

Military science 5

Arts 6

Ancient history 1

Sanskrit Astrology 1

Biochemistry 3

Psychology 11

Geography 72

Hindi 226

Urdu 9

TOTAL 830