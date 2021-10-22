Bhopal: Appoint returning, assistant returning officers soon, State Eelection Commission tells district collectors

BHOPAL: The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued directives to all district collectors to appoint returning and assistant returning officers for local body elections as soon as possible.

The letter to collectors of all districts written by SEC Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has also sought information on panchayats completing their term by March 2022. Sources say that the SEC has decided to hold elections even for the panchayats whose tenure will expire by March 2022.

SEC Commissioner BP Singh during video conference with collectors held on Thursday had said that local body elections were postponed because of corona pandemic but now the situation is under control and district officials should start preparations for civic body elections.

Singh said that electoral roll has already been published on March 2021 but if any discrepancy or update is required in the voters list it could be done with the permission of election commission.

The SEC commissioner said that these elections would be held in three phases and collectors should appoint sector and zonal officers who should be delegated with powers of magistrate during elections. Names of such officials should be first send to the election commission for approval.

Collectors have also been asked to make provisions for purchase of necessary election material and make appropriate arrangements for training at district and block level.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:07 PM IST