Bhopal: Applications invited for sports scholarship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare (DSYW) has invited applications for state level sports scholarships from meritorious players, according to a press release.

Players who have won medals in different sports competitions organised by DSYW from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, will be covered.

As per guidelines, there is a provision of sports scholarship of Rs 10,000 to gold medallist, Rs 8,000 to silver medallist and Rs 6,000 to the bronze medallist.

Applications for 2022 sports scholarship can be accepted till May 31. The applications for sports scholarship can be obtained from the district office of Sports and Youth Welfare. The guidelines and rules prescribed for players are available on the official website www.dsywmp.gov.in .

The official statement further states that applications received after the due date will not be considered.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:50 PM IST