Bhopal: App-based food service resumes in capital, students welcome decision

BHOPAL: App-based restaurant aggregators and food delivery startups like Zomato and Swiggy have resumed their home delivery services from Sunday in the state capital.

Their services were disrupted following the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19. For the last one week, people, especially students, were facing problems after these app-based servicers stopped home delivery of food packets. They charge Rs 30 as delivery charge.

Mostly students do not have cooking facilities and in period of lockdown, they had to arrange LPG and other items to start cooking at home as restaurants where they used to have lunch and dinner on monthly basis, were closed.

Anima Kumari said, “It is quite relief for we students that App-based restaurant aggregators have started their home delivery. For the last one week, their services were disrupted due to lockdown. Home delivery system should be continued even in curfew period.”

Raj Kumar said, “It is convenient for the people to place order of food packet with nominal delivery charges. It also prevent the rush in restaurants. And it helps the district administration in its effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus to stage three in the state.”

Manuj Bharadwaj said, “Administration has done a very good thing to permit these app-based restaurant aggregators. During lockdown, it is the best way for the renters especially students who are mostly dependent on such home delivery for food packets.”

Pankaj Yadav, said, “We were facing problem in making arrangement of food. Restaurants and tea kiosks were closed so we did not get food and even tea. It is welcome step that app-based restaurant aggregators restarted their home delivery.”