Bhopal: Apex Bank employees stage protest to press for increment, promotion; Threaten statewide agitation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The staff and officials of Apex Bank staged a protest during lunch hour on Wednesday to press for their 5-point demands, said Apex Bank employeesí union general secretary Raghunath CM.

We raised the issue last month and gave ultimatum on February 24 to redress our grievances by February 28, else we will strike work, he said.

Over 500 bankers have sent the demand letter to the ministry of cooperatives. They have said that if the cooperatives fail to do so, they will strike work for three days starting Monday.

We will come to office but not work. If this fails, we will take mass leave for a day. And if this fails too, we will go on a statewide agitation to get them meet out demands that are reasonable, he said.

The demands

1. HRA should be provided as per current rate and not 10% of basic pay as was mentioned prior to 2016.

2. Provide 8.33% Diwali ex-gratia pending since last year.

3. Approve promotion pending since 2016 as this has led to shortage of workforce.

4. Provide full-fledged medi-claim to all employees instead of Rs 750 medical allowance per month.

5. To put in force the new pay commission recommendations due since 2021.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:03 PM IST