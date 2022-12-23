Bhopal: Anyone threatening Muntashir will face the music, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anyone trying to threaten or harm well-known lyricist Manoj Muntashir will face the music, warned Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday. The action will be unprecedented, Mishra said.

The Home Minister said when Muntashir was in Bhopal a few days ago, he had met the latter. Muntashir inaugurated a function, Main Bharat Hun, at Ravindra Bhawan and Mishra had seen a video clip of the event.

At the function, the lyricist spoke about the pride of the nation for one and a half hours and his way of describing India fascinated him, Mishra said.

“As Muntashir introduced us with the Indian culture Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina, Sarve Santu Niramaya, tears trickled down the cheeks of many in the audience,” Mishra said.

Mishra said the government would not spare anyone trying to harm such people as love their motherland and sing in praise of her.