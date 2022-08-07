Bhopal: Anuppur imposter held for duping insurance companies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police have arrested a man from Anuppur who posing as health insurance agent and sometime as doctors had duped insurance companies, said the police on Sunday.

Assistant commissioner of police Shivpal Kushwaha told Free Press that a doctor Rajiv Dalela posted in Janki hospital in Bawadia Kalan, had received a hospital discharge medical report for verification from an insurance company.

The doctor claimed that the report turned out to be fake, when counter checked with the hospital record. The hospital had no patient with the name the report mentioned. The matter was reported to the crime branch police and then a case under section 420,465,467 and 468 of IPC was registered.

During the preliminary investigations, police came to know that one Satish Jagela, a resident of Anuppur, was cheating the hospital, claiming himself to be a doctor. He sometimes even posed as an insurance agent and claimed health insurance from companies.

“The accused told the police to claim the insurance amount, he used to prepare fake hospital papers in the names of the patients admitted there and then send them for the verification to insurance companies. Thereafter he would claim the insurance amount credited in the bank,” the ACP said.

The accused is being brought to Bhopal and after detailed investigations more names of his gang and the modus operandi would come to fore, said police.