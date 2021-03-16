Bhopal: Anugunj a medium for kids showing hidden talent, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan encouraged school students at the conclusion of their cultural programme, Anugunj, on Tuesday. The chief minister said that it was a medium for children to express their hidden talent. Impressed by the instrumental music performance by the students, the chief minister said that education did not mean cramming, but to hone talents.

Chouhan gave the example of the famous Indian poet, Kalidass. “He was cutting the same branch he was sitting on. There are several such examples where extraordinary talents do commit some silly mistakes, but they shine when they get a chance to do what they like,” said the chief minister.

Chouhan was all praise for the programme, ‘Harmony’, in which dozens of students performed in a music concert which even professionals dare not perform.

Director of the harmony, musician Morris says that many children had slipped into depression during the lockdown imposed due to the corona pandemic. This workshop held by the school education department had helped the children cope with depression, Morris said.

The harmony comprised Western classical, music from Nagaland and Mizoram, Rajasthani folk music, Indian classical music, hard rock and heavy metal.