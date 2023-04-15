 Bhopal: Anti-encroachment drive to intensify
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal collector Asheesh Singh has instructed Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to intensify the anti-encroachment drive at New Market on a regular basis. He visited there on Saturday and traders apprised him of the local problems. They said that encroachment is a big headache for all traders as well as customers (visitors).

However, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration does carry anti-encroachment drives but, encroachers have begun running their business in New Market. The collector also visited Bairagarh Market to take stock of activities and the encroachment issue.

SDM (TT Nagar) Sanjay Shrivastava who was also with the collector, said, “The collector has assured traders that BMC would carry out anti-encroachment drives on a regular basis to get rid of illegal occupants. Previously the administration had driven out the encroachers but they resurfaced in New Market to run their business.’

