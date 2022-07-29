Bhopal: Anti-drug addiction drive; Uma mellows down as Chouhan talks of intensifying campaign

Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti who said women from across the state would congregate in Bhopal on October 2 to lodge their protest on sale of liquor in the state sounded a bit mellowed down on Thursday after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talked of intensifying anti-drug addiction campaign in the state.

Chouhan also congratulated people of the state on selection of Madhya Pradesh by the central government as the best performing state in the field of drug de-addiction campaign.

Uma Bharti said in her tweet, “Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement to intensify anti-drug addiction campaign and make amendment in the state government’s liquor policy is commendable. I believe that with this amendment Madhya Pradesh will become a model for other states.”

Earlier, praising Uma Bharti, Chouhan said she was not only a politician but a social reformer too who always worked to bring about desired changes in the society. Necessary steps would be taken after seeking suggestions from her.

Chouhan termed the selection of Madhya Pradesh in the NMBA (Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan) state category award and the best performance of Datia in the district category award in the grading done recently by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as a significant achievement.

He said efforts for public awareness would be intensified in this area in the state.

Chouhan said, “Drug addiction is the root of destruction. Drugs ruin humans. We have to take Madhya Pradesh towards drug de-addiction. After being lauded by the central government, the state government will make efforts to increase public awareness and make necessary amendments in the liquor policy.”

He said as per the expectation of the Government of India, a rational policy would be implemented after holding talks with different sections of the society, social workers etc.

He said it was necessary that the government and society should work together on how to keep the young generation away from drugs. Alcohol and other intoxicants must not be allowed to ruin the youth. Various measures will be taken in this connection.